IPL 2023: Kallis makes early prediction on who will walk away with the title

The 2023 edition of the IPL will start from Friday with defending champions Gujarat Titans taking on Chennai Super Kings, the four-time champions

By ANI Published: Thu 30 Mar 2023, 7:08 PM

Legendary South Africa all-rounder Jacques Kallis on Thursday made an early prediction as to who will walk away with the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 trophy.

"It is always difficult to predict which teams are going to be in the IPL playoff because the teams are so evenly matched. But I have got a feeling this year that it is going to be between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, with Delhi Capitals taking the cup," Kallis said on Star Sports.

Delhi Capitals has never won the IPL trophy. Its best finish was in IPL 2020, where it finished as the runner-up after losing to Mumbai Indians in the final. MI, on the other hand, has won five IPL titles, in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020.

In the previous season back in 2022, Delhi Capitals had finished in the fifth position in the points table with seven wins and an equal number of losses with a total of 14 points. It narrowly missed out on a playoff spot. MI, on the other hand, finished with only four wins in 14 matches and a total of eight points.

Kallis has also played in IPL. He had a two-year stint with the Royal Challengers Bangalore from 2008 to 2010. Later, he had a three-year stint with Kolkata Knight Riders from 2011 to 2014. He also was part of the KKR squad which won the IPL in 2012 and 2014.

In 98 matches, he scored 2,427 runs at an average of 28.55 and a strike rate of 109.23. He scored 17 fifties and his best score is 89. He has also taken 65 wickets, with best bowling figures of 3/13 and an economy rate of 7.90 and an average of 35.28.

