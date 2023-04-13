IPL 2023: Kagiso Rabada becomes fastest to pick 100 wickets

Several offers are understood to have been received in recent weeks but Sheikh Jassim and Ratcliffe remain the front runners to buy United
Punjab Kings bowler Kagiso Rabada on Thursday became the fastest to pick 100 wickets in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in terms of matches played.
Rabada achieved this milestone during the match against Gujarat Titans at the IS Bindra Stadium. He took his 100th wicket as he removed Wriddhiman Saha in the fifth over of the match.
The right-arm pacer reached the milestone in his 64th IPL match, surpassing Lasith Malinga, who achieved the feat in his 70th match.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar, the fastest Indian to reach 100 wickets in the IPL, is the third fastest overall. Rashid Khan (83), Amit Mishra (83) and Ashish Nehra (83) tie for fourth place, with Yuzvendra Chahal (84) rounding out the top five.
The Norwegian became the first Premier League player to score 45 times in a single season
The South Korean reached his century in style with a superb curling finish to put Tottenham ahead in the first half against Brighton in north London
The Norwegian took his Premier League goal tally to 30 this season, within four of the single-season record
Next year's Games also includes breakdancing for the first time on the Olympic programme
The reigning U.S. Amateur champion is thriving on the big stage and is attacking the Masters record book
The reigning champion said last year he lacked the motivation for another tilt
The Northern Irishman wore ear-pods at times during his first round of level-par 72, allowing him to offer instant insight into his performance to television networks