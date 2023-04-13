IPL 2023: Kagiso Rabada becomes fastest to pick 100 wickets

The South African achieved this milestone during the match against Gujarat Titans at the IS Bindra Stadium

Punjab Kings' Kagiso Rabada (left) celebrates after taking the wicket of Gujarat Titans' Wriddhiman Saha (not pictured). — AFP

By ANI Published: Thu 13 Apr 2023, 11:20 PM Last updated: Thu 13 Apr 2023, 11:22 PM

Punjab Kings bowler Kagiso Rabada on Thursday became the fastest to pick 100 wickets in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in terms of matches played.

Rabada achieved this milestone during the match against Gujarat Titans at the IS Bindra Stadium. He took his 100th wicket as he removed Wriddhiman Saha in the fifth over of the match.

The right-arm pacer reached the milestone in his 64th IPL match, surpassing Lasith Malinga, who achieved the feat in his 70th match.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, the fastest Indian to reach 100 wickets in the IPL, is the third fastest overall. Rashid Khan (83), Amit Mishra (83) and Ashish Nehra (83) tie for fourth place, with Yuzvendra Chahal (84) rounding out the top five.

ALSO READ: