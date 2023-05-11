IPL 2023: Jaiswal slams fastest fifty in history as Royals thrashes KKR

The nine-wicket win took Rajasthan Royals to third spot

Rajasthan Royals' Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates Rajasthan Royals's thumping win over Kolkata Knight Riders. — AFP

By PTI Published: Thu 11 May 2023, 9:58 PM Last updated: Thu 11 May 2023, 10:39 PM

Yashasvi Jaiswal continued his sensational run in the IPL by smashing the fastest fifty in tournament history after Yuzvendra Chahal became the all-time leading wicket-taker as Rajasthan Royals cruised to a nine-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders to resurrect its playoff hopes in Kolkata on Thursday.

Chahal became IPL's leading wicket-taker before completing a brilliant 4/25 as RR restricted KKR to a below-par 149/8 at the Eden Gardens

On a day KKR batters struggled to time the ball, the 21-year-old Jaiswal showed the way by bringing up fastest fifty in the history of IPL in just 13 balls, bettering the previous record held by KL Rahul and Pat Cummins (14 balls each).

With the modest chase, Jaiswal remained two runs shy of a century (98 from 47 balls), a knock studded with 12 fours and five sixes as RR cantered to victory 13.1 overs.

Samson gave fine support to the southpaw with a 48 not out from 29 balls as the duo shared an unbroken match-winning partnership of 121 runs off just 69 balls.

The win with 41 balls to spare also took them to third spot (12 points from 12 matches), giving a massive boost to its net run-rate (0.0633) as the play-off race heats up.

It is all but over for KKR who slipped to seventh place (10 points, 12 matches).

Jaiswal made his intention clear in the first over itself when KKR skipper Nitish Rana made a bold move to bowl himself.

Wasting no time, Jaiswal seized on the opportunity and smashed Rana for two sixes and two fours in a row in a 26-run over.

He hit Shardul Thakur with a hat trick of fours to race to his fifty in the third over itself as RR virtually sealed the issue scoring 78/1 inside powerplay.

To pile on the KKR misery, Sunil Narine dropped an easy catch when Samson was on 16.

The skipper then came into his own when he smoked Jharkhand left-arm spinner Anukul Roy for three sixes in a 20-run over.

On a day RR dished out an eye-grabbing fielding display, Chahal (187 wickets) eclipsed Dwayne Bravo (183) to become the all-time leading wicket-taker of the IPL when he struck off his second ball to dismiss KKR skipper Rana (22) in the 11th over.

Chahal's breakthrough came just when KKR looked to step up after a pathetic start when two astonishing catches of Shimron Hetmyer and Sandeep Sharma set the tone.

Both came in Trent Boult's successive overs as the Kiwi left-arm pacer returned with 2/15 from his three overs on his return.

After an expensive second over when he leaked 15 runs, Chahal came back in the death overs and dismissed KKR top-scorer Venkatesh Iyer (57 off 42 balls) and Shardul Thakur (1) in four balls.

He ended his spell dismissing the latest KKR sensation Rinku Singh (16) in the penultimate over to also become the leading wicket-taker this season (21).

Brief scores:

Rajasthan Royals beats Kolkata Knight Riders by nine wickets.

Kolkata Knight Riders 149/8 (Venkatesh Iyer 57, Nitish Rana 22; Yuzvendra Chahal 4-25, Trent Boult 2-15)

Rajasthan Royals 151/1 in 13.1 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 98 not out, Sanju Samson 48 not out).

Man-of-the-match: Yashasvi Jaiswal

