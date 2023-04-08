IPL 2023: Jadeja, Rahane help Chennai floor Mumbai

This is not a personality contest; it's about patriotism, policies and the people they impact, the 83-year-old said
Spinner Ravindra Jadeja's 3-20 and a bludgeoning 61 by Ajinkya Rahane guided Chennai Super Kings to an emphatic seven-wicket win over Mumbai Indians in the El Classico of IPL on Saturday.
Rahane made an impactful debut for Chennai with a fastest 50 this Indian Premier League season in 19 balls as the four-time winners achieved their victory target of 158 in 18.1 overs in Mumbai.
Coming one down after the fall of Devon Conway for a duck, Rahane tore into the Mumbai attack, which was without Jofra Archer after the England pace bowler was rested due to discomfort in his elbow.
Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma said Archer, who returned to the team in the previous match after missing last season, not playing was "just a precaution".
Rohit said he would want five-time champions Mumbai to come out of the slump after losing their two matches this season.
Chennai's England stars including Ben Stokes and Moeen Ali missed out due to injuries and South Africans Dwaine Pretorius and Sisanda Magala made the team.
But Jadeja made an impression with his left-arm spin as he got the key wickets of Ishan Kishan (32), Cameron Green, out for 12 after an excellent caught and bowled, and Tilak Varma (22).
Jadeja was ably supported by New Zealand left-arm orthodox Mitchell Santner, who returned figures of 2-28 including getting T20 sensation Suryakumar Yadav caught behind for one.
Tim David's late cameo of 31 boosted Mumbai's total but was still not enough to challenge the Chennai batting.
Rahane, who was signed by Chennai for his base price of $61,094 in the December auction, smashed seven fours and three sixes in his 27-ball blitz.
Opener Ruturaj Gaikwad made an unbeaten 40 to move to the top of the batting chart with 189 runs this season as he jumped over Jos Buttler (Rajasthan Royals - 152) and David Warner (Delhi Capitals - 158).
ALSO READ:
This is not a personality contest; it's about patriotism, policies and the people they impact, the 83-year-old said
The match schedule for the tournament is still under wraps as geopolitics cloud the build-up to the showpiece event
The 21-year-old Pole has been a staunch supporter of her Ukrainian rivals criticising the WTA for not doing enough to support them
The Dubai Ambulance Team defeated the Community Development Team 30-8
Round Two of the 11-month Tour was staged from March 23 to April 4 at Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex in Dubai
He will now oversee the introduction of a new format for the Champions League starting next year
Fights for boys and girls in the Under 14 and Under 16 divisions will take place at the Mubadala Arena in Zayed Sports City on the opening day of the tournament
Nadal was forced to skip the Masters 1000 event in Indian Wells last month as well as the Miami Open that ended last week, as he continues his recovery from a hip issue