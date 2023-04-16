IPL 2023: Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav guide Mumbai Indians to win over KKR

Eight members of the New Zealand squad have not travelled to Pakistan due to their commitments with the ongoing IPL
Ishan Kishan (58) and Suryakumar Yadav (43) led the charge as Mumbai Indians handed Kolkata Knight Riders a five-wicket defeat in their Indian Premier League match in Mumbai on Sunday.
The fastest century in this year's IPL for Venkatesh Iyer — 104 off 51 balls (6x4s, 9x6s) — went in vain for KKR, who suffered their ninth defeat in 10 matches at the Wankhede Stadium, and an overall 23rd in 32 matches against Mumbai Indians.
The highlight of Mumbai Indians' win was not just their sturdy response with the bat chasing 186, but their key middle-order batter Suryakumar banishing batting woes with a 25-ball 43 laced with four fours and three sixes.
ALSO READ:
Eight members of the New Zealand squad have not travelled to Pakistan due to their commitments with the ongoing IPL
The Frenchman was appointed last July and leaves with Al Nassr second in the Saudi league, three points behind leaders Al Ittihad
He will miss one match and will not be in the squad for the home game against 1899 Hoffenheim next Saturday
The 2023 Diamond League will include 14 meets, ranging from Doha to a single final over two days in Eugene
The French star signed a new contract with PSG at the end of last season to keep him at the Qatar-owned club until 2025
Eight of the 20 top-flight clubs currently have shirts sponsored by gambling companies
He is also working on Spanish-inspired Masters Champions dinner
MS Dhoni, playing his 200th match as CSK skipper, and Ravindra Jadeja kept it in the chase and got it close to the target of 176. But it agonisingly fell short with Royals winning by three runs