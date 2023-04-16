IPL 2023: Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav guide Mumbai Indians to win over KKR

The fastest century in this year's IPL by Venkatesh Iyer — 104 off 51 balls (6x4s, 9x6s) — went in vain for KKR

By PTI Published: Sun 16 Apr 2023, 6:32 PM

Ishan Kishan (58) and Suryakumar Yadav (43) led the charge as Mumbai Indians handed Kolkata Knight Riders a five-wicket defeat in their Indian Premier League match in Mumbai on Sunday.

The fastest century in this year's IPL for Venkatesh Iyer — 104 off 51 balls (6x4s, 9x6s) — went in vain for KKR, who suffered their ninth defeat in 10 matches at the Wankhede Stadium, and an overall 23rd in 32 matches against Mumbai Indians.

The highlight of Mumbai Indians' win was not just their sturdy response with the bat chasing 186, but their key middle-order batter Suryakumar banishing batting woes with a 25-ball 43 laced with four fours and three sixes.

