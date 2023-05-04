IPL 2023: Inconsistent Royals to challenge Gujarat Titans for top spot

Both teams are coming off losses and will look to get back to winning ways

Rajasthan Royals' Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a stunning hundred against Mumbai Indians. — AFP

By PTI Published: Thu 4 May 2023, 7:07 PM Last updated: Thu 4 May 2023, 7:08 PM

Gujarat Titans will be eager to move on from the underwhelming batting display when it takes on an inconsistent Rajasthan Royals, which will challenge the Hardik Pandya-led side for the top spot, in the Indian Premier League in Jaipur on Friday.

Both teams are coming off losses and will look to get back to winning ways.

Gujarat Titans is perched atop the points table with 12 points despite the five-run loss to wooden spooners Delhi Capitals, while the Royals is on the fourth spot with 10 points.

The Sanju Samson-led side has ample talent but has been unable to hold on to a winning run recently. Rajasthan has lost three games and won as many in their last six fixtures.

In its last match against Mumbai Indians, the much-feared bowling department failed to defend 212.

Pace spearhead Trent Boult, all-rounder Jason Holder, spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Sen all leaked runs. They would hope for a better show at home on Friday.

The Royals can take a bit of solace from the fact that they emerged victorious earlier in the season against GT.

Rajasthan has the firepower in their batting line-up to pile up runs. Young Yashasvi Jaiswal is enjoying a fine run but the team needs the trio of Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson and Shimron Hetmyer to fire.

They will have their task cut out when they are up against the potent GT bowling attack, led by Mohammed Shami and the wily Rashid Khan.

A win for Rajasthan, who has a Net Run Rate of +800, at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium will catapult them to the top of the table.

The Titans, on the other hand, has to get over their lacklustre batting display against the Capitals where it failed to chase down 130.

It was a day when the likes of in-form Shubman Gill and David Miller failed and skipper Pandya, who anchored the innings, took the onus of the loss on himself as he failed to accelerate towards the end.

The bowling, however, was on point against the Capitals. Veteran Shami continues to make it look so easy with subtle movement of his fingers around the seam at the delivery. He sizzled with the new ball and will look for an encore.

The spin department is led by the ever-reliable Rashid, who has another Afghani Noor Ahmad to complement him.

ALSO READ: