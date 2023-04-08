IPL 2023: I'm very process-driven, don't think about results, says Krunal

The all-rounder took 3-18 and then scored 34 as Lucknow cruised to a five-wicket win with 24 balls to spare against Sunrisers Hyderdabad in Lucknow

Sometimes, it is better to take a step back, reflect, refocus, and find that passion and that hunger again. Krunal Pandya had been going through a bit of a rough patch, so to speak, and decided to take a break from action and go back to the basics.

And that seemed to have done the left-arm spinner a world of good and that was in evidence in the IPL on Friday.

The 32-year-old came up with an all-round show to help the Lucknow Super Giants to a second win in three matches and to the top of the table.

Pandya took 3-18 and then scored 34 as Lucknow cruised to a five-wicket win with 24 balls to spare against Sunrisers Hyderdabad in Lucknow.

"Very good day at the office I can say," Pandya said at the post-match presentation.

When asked what he enjoyed more, bowling or batting, Pandya replied: "Both."

"Runs, wickets — everything is hard-earned. Everything is special," he added.

Pandya said that the break helped him refresh and reboot.

"This year I'm in a good headspace. Once you have clarity up there, things fall in places. I'm very process-driven, don't think about results. I took a break from cricket for a few months because I was just playing the white-ball formats, so wanted some time off to work on my bowling. What happened last two-three years was I kept getting wider and wider. Whatever I did in the last three-four months — getting taller and getting the ball to turn away, it is all coming out really well.

"People say I don't turn the ball, so that answers it I guess (Aiden Markram's wicket). I'm trying to recollect how I played in the first four-five years in IPL where I was batting at four for MI (Mumbai Indians). Trying to find that rhythm and consistency. Having the clarity helps. I want to dedicate this to my wife. She has been a constant support, she is who brings out the best version of myself," said Pandya.

Meanwhile, Super Giants captain KL Rahul said: "We've been here for a couple of weeks now. We knew what we were getting into (nature of the pitch). Even when Jaydev bowled a few cutters, it was gripping. It was a no-brainer to bowl spin early. First instinct when I saw both pitches was that we'll need to bat smartly here.

"We've adapted well as a batting unit. Each person plays very differently. It is good to see the players are going there and putting in the practice."

Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Aiden Markram admitted that they were well short in terms of a competitive total.

"Not enough runs. We tried to get to 150-160 but lost too many wickets and didn’t get any momentum going," Markram said.

