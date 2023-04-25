IPL 2023: I always dreamt of winning a match for Delhi Capitals, says Mukesh Kumar

Top Grandmasters in the world like reigning five-time world champion Magnus Carlsen and Russian Grandmaster Ian Nepomniachtchi are likely to feature in the event
The Delhi Capitals registered their second victory in IPL 2023 after defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven runs at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad on Monday and Mukesh Kumar was at the heart of it.
The Delhi franchise put up 144-9 in its 20 overs, before restricting the Sunrisers Hyderabad to 137-6.
Delhi Capitals needed to defend 13 runs in the final over and speedster Mukesh Kumar ensured that his team crossed the line by conceding just five runs.
Speaking about his performance, the fast bowler said: "I always dreamt of winning a match for Delhi Capitals in the last over and that's what I tried to do. I wanted to make full use of the opportunity when I was told that I would bowl the last over. I held my nerve and focused on my target.
"I just wanted to win the match for Delhi Capitals and it didn't matter to me if I didn't get wickets. I wanted to find a way to not concede a boundary in the final delivery. I'll look to replicate this performance in the future."
The Delhi Capitals were in a spot of bother when it was reduced to 62-5 in the eighth over. However, Manish Pandey and Axar Patel strung a 69-run partnership to help the team post a respectable total.
Speaking about the partnership, the fast bowler said: "We lost five wickets in quick succession, but Sarfaraz and I thought that 140-150 would be enough on the wicket in Hyderabad. Axar and Manish's partnership was very crucial for us."
The Delhi Capitals will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in its next match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi on Saturday.
