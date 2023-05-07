IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans outplays Lucknow Super Giants

World number two said she was prepared for another tough battle as she bids to improve her 2-5 win-loss record against the Pole
Gujarat Titans' juggernaut continued in the Indian Premier League as the defending champion crushed Lucknow Super Giants by 56 runs in Ahmedabad on Sunday.
This was the eighth win in 11 matches for the league leader, taking its tally to 16 points and closer to the playoffs.
Gujarat Titans, propelled to their highest-ever total of 227 for two courtesy a franchise record 142-run partnership between Shubman Gill (94 not out) and Wriddhiman Saha (81), came back strongly in the second half of LSG's chase to emerge winner in a comprehensive manner.
Chasing 228, LSG made only 171 for seven as Quinton de Kock's 41-ball 70 went in vain.
Brief scores
Gujarat Titans beats Lucknow Super Giants by 56 runs.
Gujarat Titans 227/2 (Shubman Gill 94 not out, Wriddhiman Saha 81; Avesh Khan 1/34) Lucknow Super Giants 171/7 (Quinton de Kock 71, Kyle Mayers 48; Mohit Sharma 4/29)
Man-of-the-match: Shubman Gill
