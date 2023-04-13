IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans bounces back to beat Punjab Kings

The reigning champion overhauled the target of 154 with a ball to spare

Gujarat Titans' Shubman Gill plays a shot against Punjab Kings in Mohali on Thursday. — PTI

By Team KT & ANI Published: Thu 13 Apr 2023, 10:01 PM Last updated: Thu 13 Apr 2023, 10:03 PM

Rahul Tewatia scored the winning boundary as Gujarat Titans bounced back from its defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders by clinching a thrilling six-wicket win against Punjab Kings on Thursday.

The reigning champion overhauled the target of 154 with a ball to spare at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium.

Opener Shubman Gill top scored with 67, while David Miller was not out on 17.

Earlier, top knocks by Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma and Matthew Short helped Punjab Kings post a total of 153-8.

Short scored 36 off 24 balls and Shahrukh Khan made a quickfire 22 from 9 balls. Jitesh slammed 25 from 23 balls.

Mohit Sharma bagged two wickets, while Josh Little, Mohammed Shami and Rashid Khan claimed one wicket each.

Earlier, Punjab Kings' Kagiso Rabada became the fastest to pick 100 wickets in the tournament in terms of matches played.

He took his 100th wicket as he removed Wriddhiman Saha in the fifth over of the match.

The right-arm pacer reached the milestone in his 64th IPL match, surpassing Lasith Malinga, who achieved the feat in his 70th match.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, the fastest Indian to reach 100 wickets in the IPL, is the third fastest overall. Rashid Khan (83), Amit Mishra (83) and Ashish Nehra (83) tie for fourth place, with Yuzvendra Chahal (84) rounding out the top five.

