IPL 2023: Great battle between KKR batters and Royals spinners on the cards

The athletes from AFNT displayed incredible technique and strategy, executing moves with precision and finesse
A resurgent Kolkata Knight Riders will look for its third victory in a row in its fight for survival when it faces a struggling Rajasthan Royals in the IPL in Kolkata on Thursday.
Facing must-win scenarios, the two-time champion showed tremendous resilience to bounce back into reckoning after its wins over Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings, both in dramatic last-ball finishes.
The wins have not only boosted its morale but also taken the side to sixth place from eighth on the points table.
As things stand, four teams including KKR and Rajasthan Royals, are locked on 10 points in a mid-table traffic rush for the playoffs.
RR may be ahead on net run rate (NRR) but the equation could change quickly if KKR continues its winning run, as a victory for either side will take them into the top-four.
While KKR is high on confidence after two thrilling wins, the Royals — last season’s runner-up — would be at its lowest ebb after three defeats.
The Royals had posted 200-plus totals but was done in by some baffling strategies in two of its three losses, which has led to a must-win scenario for the team as well.
In terms of key battles and team strategies, KKR would once again rely on Varun Chakravarthy, who has been the central character in both of its previous wins.
Having defended nine runs in the last over against SRH, Chakravarthy’s 3/26 made all the difference against Punjab Kings.
At a time its seasoned slow bowler Sunil Narine is finding it difficult to get wickets, Chakravarthy has emerged as KKR’s spin spearhead with 17 wickets so far this season.
While KKR’s think-tank refuses to give up on Narine who has just one wicket in the last eight matches, it’s Chakravarthy’s four overs which would again be crucial.
With the KKR team management not bowling World Test Championship final-bound Shardul Thakur against PBKS, the pace department looked woefully short on experience.
Had it not been for the heroics of Rinku Singh and Andre Russell, the seam duo of Vaibhav Arora and Harshit Rana had almost lost the match after leaking 36 runs in the last two overs against PBKS.
It remains to be seen if KKR utilises the services of a “fit-again” Shardul in the crunch match. Against a batter-heavy Royals with the likes Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson in fine form, KKR would hope bowlers get its act together.
While KKR needs to plug the gaps in the pace bowling department, the Royals must take a fresh look at its bowling strategy.
Defending 214 against SRH, the Royals’ decision to give Kuldip Yadav the penultimate over instead of Obed McCoy backfired as the rookie seamer conceded 24 runs.
The biggest positive for KKR in its win over PBKS has been the return to form of the big-hitting Andre Russell (42 runs off 23 balls).
The Jamaican was at his vintage best when he demolished Sam Curran with three sixes in a match-flipping 20-run penultimate over.
While skipper Nitish Rana has been the backbone of its batting, Rinku’s emergence as a finisher is coming off well for the team.
From the Royals’ perspective, the trio of Rana, Rinku and Russell would be its main threats. Their battle against the Royals’ spin-bowling stalwarts Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal in the middle overs could prove to be decisive.
ALSO READ:
The athletes from AFNT displayed incredible technique and strategy, executing moves with precision and finesse
After three straight title fights the 33-year-old New Yorker, who made his UFC debut in 2014, is headlining his first main card against the Olympic gold medallist
They join table tennis, pentathlon, fencing, judo and taekwondo as Olympic sports that have readmitted athletes
Runaway title triumph a sign of resurgence in Italy's impoverished south after decades of dominance by the wealthier north.
A field of 20 horses will be vying to wear the famed garland of red roses that is presented to the winner of America's famous race
The young UAE National team will start its training at the facility soon to get ready for upcoming sporting events
World number two said she was prepared for another tough battle as she bids to improve her 2-5 win-loss record against the Pole
Pakistan batsman says team should focus on consistency with only a few ODIs left before the World Cup later this year