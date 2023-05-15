IPL 2023: Gill, Shami shine as Gujarat enters playoffs

Gill's 101 off 58 balls helped the Titans post 188 for nine. In reply, Sunrisers Hyderabad was restricted to 154/9

Gujarat Titans' Shubman Gill celebrates his century. — AFP

By PTI Published: Mon 15 May 2023, 10:05 PM

Shubman Gill hit his maiden IPL century and Mohammed Shami took four wickets to help defending champion Gujarat Titans beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 34 runs and enter the playoffs on Monday.

Gill's 101 off 58 balls helped the Titans post 188 for nine despite a late comeback by Sunrisers Hyderabad's Bhuvneshwar Kumar (5/30).

Gill hit13 fours and one six, and added 147 runs for the second wicket with Sai Sudharsan (47 off 36 balls).

In reply, Sunrisers Hyderabad was restricted to 154/9 as the the 2016 champion was knocked out of the playoff race.

Gujarat, on the other hand, has ensured itself a place in the top two with 18 points from 13 matches.