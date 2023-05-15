IPL 2023: Gill, Shami shine as Gujarat enters playoffs

Dhiren and Dev Ayyappan put up an impressive fight against former world champions Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan at the Asian Badminton Championships
Shubman Gill hit his maiden IPL century and Mohammed Shami took four wickets to help defending champion Gujarat Titans beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 34 runs and enter the playoffs on Monday.
Gill's 101 off 58 balls helped the Titans post 188 for nine despite a late comeback by Sunrisers Hyderabad's Bhuvneshwar Kumar (5/30).
Gill hit13 fours and one six, and added 147 runs for the second wicket with Sai Sudharsan (47 off 36 balls).
In reply, Sunrisers Hyderabad was restricted to 154/9 as the the 2016 champion was knocked out of the playoff race.
Gujarat, on the other hand, has ensured itself a place in the top two with 18 points from 13 matches.
The freshly painted aircraft departed Dubai for Istanbul at 10.45 am local time on Wednesday
The shoes could well increase in value over the next year or so, with Ernest John Obiena in strong contention for a podium finish at Paris 2024
Italian rivals Inter and Milan have won a combined 10 Champions League titles
Ian Poulter and Sergio Garcia also quit last week amid growing punishments for golfers participating in the Saudi-backed breakaway circuit
With only five points between him and Novak Djokovic Alcaraz will claim the top spot in the next set of rankings even if he loses in the first round at Rome
Swiss great fears that the Spaniard may miss the Paris Grand Slam after he pulled out of this week's Italian Open with a hip injury
Arsenal moved back to one point behind City, which has a game in hand