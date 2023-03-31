IPL 2023: Gaikwad's blistering knock takes Chennai to 178-7 against Gujarat

The season got going with a glittering opening ceremony in Ahmedabad

Chennai Super Kings' Ruturaj Gaikwad plays a shot against Gujarat Titans on Friday. — AFP

Published: Fri 31 Mar 2023

Ruturaj Gaikwad's 92 of 50 balls and skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni's small cameo helped Chennai Super Kings set 179-run target for Gujarat Titans in the opening match of IPL 2023 being played at the Narendra Modi stadium here.

The IPL 2023 got going with a glittering opening ceremony that saw singer Arijit Singh entralling the spectators followed by dance performances of Tamanna Bhatia and Rasmika Mandhanna. After the opening ceremony, the toss took place which was won by Hardik Pandya and the Gujarat Titans captain opted to bowl first.

Brief scores:

CSK 178/7 in 20 overs (Ruturaj Gaikwad 92, Moeen Ali 23; Rashid Khan 2/26).

