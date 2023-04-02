IPL 2023: Five factors that could decide Chennai-Lucknow game tomorrow

Other tennis tournaments have allowed Russian and Belarusian players to compete as neutral athletes
After four long years, the Chennai Super Kings will have its adoring fans cheering for it at the Chepauk in Chennai when MS Dhoni's team takes on Lucknow Super Giants on Monday.
But it's not going to be easy for the home team following its defeat in the opening game of the tournament against defending champion Gujarat Titans.
Up against the four-time champion on Monday is a team that outclassed Delhi Capitals in its opening game on Saturday.
Here are the five key factors that could decide the fate of the game on Monday.
Home advantage
Dhoni's team will hope to draw inspiration from its Yellow Army in the stands when it steps on the ground to lock horns with KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants.
But the battle will still be decided on the ground. This is where the role of Mitchell Santner and Ravindra Jadeja will be key.
Dhoni will be banking on these two hugely experienced spinners to deliver on a pitch that traditionally favours slow bowlers.
Stokes's impact
Chennai has spent a fortune to bring England superstar to its team. A lot will depend on Stokes' form, not just in this match, but for Chennai's campaign this season.
There are few match-winners in the world that are as devastating as Stokes when in full flow. The England Test captain will be eager to find his top gear on Monday, having scored just seven runs in the first game against the Titans.
With the exciting opener Ruturaj Gaikwad (92 off 50 balls) making a bright start to the tournament in the opening game, Stokes can lift Chennai to gold standard with his brilliance at number three.
Dhoni's captaincy
As always, Dhoni holds the key for Chennai. The man who led the Yellow Army to four titles is no longer the batsman he once was.
But the 41-year-old is still an astute reader of the game. Sharp behind the wickets, Dhoni can manipulate a game with his vision and fielding changes.
Dhoni's leadership will be key in a game Chennai must win to get back on track.
Lucknow's momentum
After a successful campaign in its debut season, Lucknow Super Giants got off to a dream start with an impressive win over Delhi Capitals.
Rahul's team will be brimming with confidence when it plays Chennai in the second game on Monday.
With its great all-round depth, Lucknow has what it takes to upset Chennai in its own backyard.
Fiery Wood
Nothing can match the thrill of watching a fast bowler deliver a scorching spell in cricket. Mark Wood, the England fast bowler, was unplayable in the first game against Delhi when he claimed five wickets for just 14 runs.
Of course, you can't expect an express quick to deliver on slow Indian wickets in every single match. But if Wood remains fit, he will be a threat to batsmen in the IPL this season.
Monday's game
Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants
Chennai,
6 pm UAE Time
Head-to-head
Match 1
Lucknow won 1
Chennai won 0
