IPL 2023 final: Play resumes, CSK to chase 171 runs in new target

Hamilton brought the session to an early end by crashing his Mercedes
Play has resumed at the IPL's much awaited final between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.
The new target set is 171 runs as 15 overs will be bowled.
The match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings had come to a halt as heavy rains lash Ahmedabad yet again.
Earlier, in an exciting first inning, Sai Sudharsan's 96-run knock helped Gujarat Titans hit the score of 214/4 in 20 overs against Chennai Super Kings.
Chennai will be looking to clinch a 5th IPL title while defending champion Gujarat Titans will look to become the second team to win back-to-back IPL titles.
