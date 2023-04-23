IPL 2023: Du Plessis, Maxwell shine as RCB beats RR by seven runs

He is third in the list of four-hitters with Punjab Kings skipper Shikhar Dhawan holding the top spot with 730 fours
Fiery half-centuries from Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell, followed by a three-wicket haul from Harshal Patel helped Royal Challengers Bangalore defeat Rajasthan Royals by seven runs in the Indian Premier League at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.
Faf du Plessis' authoritative 62 off 39 and Glenn Maxwell's blockbuster 77 off 44 helped RCB post 189/9.
Harshal Patel then roared back to form with a crucial spell of 3/32 as he held his nerve in the last over and defended 20 to win the match for RCB.
David Willey and Mohammed Siraj scalped one wicket each.
For RR, Yashasvi Jaiswal played a knock of 47 off 37 while Devdutt Padikkal slammed 52 in 34 balls.
The magazine had claimed it had an interview with the motorsport legend — the first since he suffered a serious brain injury in a 2013 skiing accident in the French Alps
The Spaniard is hoping for a record-extending 15th French Open title at Roland Garros in May
Pogacar won the Amstel Gold classic on Sunday and the Tour of Flanders earlier this month
We are very much looking forward to returning to Newbury where our sponsorship of British racing began back in 1996, said Colm McLoughlin, Dubai Duty Free executive vice chairman and CEO
Chelsea is left with nothing but pride to play for in the final weeks of a disastrous campaign
The Chinese had the initiative with the black pieces but found himself with less than three minutes to make nine moves and reach move 40 when 60 minutes are added to the players' clocks
The event is scheduled to take place on April 22-24 and the UAE team will depart on Wednesday