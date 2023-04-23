IPL 2023: Du Plessis, Maxwell shine as RCB beats RR by seven runs

Royal Challengers Bangalore players celebrate the wicket of Rajasthan Royals batter Sanju Samson. — PTI

By ANI Published: Sun 23 Apr 2023, 6:46 PM

Fiery half-centuries from Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell, followed by a three-wicket haul from Harshal Patel helped Royal Challengers Bangalore defeat Rajasthan Royals by seven runs in the Indian Premier League at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.

Faf du Plessis' authoritative 62 off 39 and Glenn Maxwell's blockbuster 77 off 44 helped RCB post 189/9.

Harshal Patel then roared back to form with a crucial spell of 3/32 as he held his nerve in the last over and defended 20 to win the match for RCB.

David Willey and Mohammed Siraj scalped one wicket each.

For RR, Yashasvi Jaiswal played a knock of 47 off 37 while Devdutt Padikkal slammed 52 in 34 balls.