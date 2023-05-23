IPL 2023: Dhoni hails all-round effort as Chennai keeps the dream alive

Chennai beat defending champion Gujarat Titans by 15 runs on Tuesday to keep the dream alive of winning its fifth title

Chennai Super Kings bowler Ravindra Jadeja (left) celebrates a wicket with Moeen Ali (centre) and MS Dhoni. — PTI

By AFP Published: Tue 23 May 2023, 11:16 PM

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni praised the team's all-round effort in reaching the final of the Indian Premier League on Tuesday.

Chennai beat defending champion Gujarat Titans by 15 runs on Tuesday to keep the dream alive of winning its fifth title in what could be the final season for Dhoni.

"It is no longer eight teams. Ten teams makes it all the more tougher. Hard work of two months. Lot of character showed by our players. Everyone has contributed," the former Indian captain said.

Ravindra Jadeja starred with bat and ball as Chennai Super Kings overcame the challenge of Gujarat Titans.

Chennai posted 172-7, a total its bowlers defended as it bowled out Gujarat for 157 in a play-off believed to be the last home match at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium for the 41-year-old Dhoni.

The left-handed Jadeja returned with figures of 2-18 with his spin bowling following his 22 runs, which boosted the Chennai total after Ruturaj Gaikwad's 60 on an awkward pitch for batting.

Fireworks lit up the sky as Chennai made its 10th Indian Premier League final.

Gujarat, led by Hardik Pandya, will have another shot at making the final, which is on Sunday in Ahmedabad, when they take on the winner of the second play-off between Lucknow Super Giants and five-time champion Mumbai Indians.

The spotlight remained on Dhoni, who is India's most decorated player, leading his country to two World Cup triumphs including the inaugural T20 crown in 2007 and has played mentor to younger heroes including Virat Kohli.

Believed to be playing his last IPL as player, Dhoni has attracted huge crowds across venues with fans turning up in Chennai's yellow as a tribute to the cricketing great.

His home venue was nearly packed to capacity as fans cheered every move of their hero, who raised the noise when he came into bat.

But the crowd soon fell silent as the superstar, who has been troubled with a knee injury in this season but has not explicitly said he is retiring, fell to Mohit Sharma for one off two balls.

Earlier Gaikwad registered his fourth half-century of the season as he capitalised on a reprieve on two when he was dismissed in the second over only for the delivery to called no-ball.

He hit back with a six and four and soon converted Chennai's modest start to a strong opening stand of 87 with New Zealand's Devon Conway, who made 40.

Chennai wobbled after Gaikwad's departure but Jadeja's 16-ball cameo, which included two sixes, and one hit over the fence by England's Moeen Ali in the final over, fired Chennai to what turned out to be a winning total.

Shubman Gill attempted to drive Gujarat's chase with his 42 but the rest of the batting faltered.

Fast bowler Deepak Chahar, who took down Gill, and the Sri Lankan duo of Maheesh Theekshana and Matheesha Pathirana also took two wickets each.

Rashid Khan attempted to pull out a rabbit in his 16-ball 30 but fell in the 19th over and Pathirana sealed the deal on the final ball.

Brief scores

CSK 172/7 in 20 overs (Ruturaj Gaikwad 60, Devon Conway 40, Ravindra Jadeja 22; Mohammed Shami 2/28, Mohit Sharma 2/31)

GT 157 all out (Shubman Gill 42, Rashid Khan 30; Ravindra Jadeja 2/18, Maheesh Theekshana 2/28, Deepak Chahar 2/29).