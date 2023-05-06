IPL 2023: Delhi's fourth win in five matches keeps slim playoff hopes alive

Delhi Capitals' Phil Salt plays a shot. — AFP

By ANI Published: Sat 6 May 2023, 9:58 PM

The Delhi Capitals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by seven wickets in what was its fourth win in last five matches to keep the thin playoff hopes alive.

Chasing 182, Delhi reached home in just 16.4 overs, thanks to a brilliant 47-ball 85 from Phil Salt.

Meanwhile, Rilee Rossouw remained unbeaten on 35 off 22 balls and skipper David Warner made 22 and Mitchell Marsh scored 26.

Earlier, Virat Kohli (55 off 46 balls) and Mahipal Lomror (54 not out off 29 balls) helped the Royal Challengers Bangalore post 181/4 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday.

Virat Kohli completed his 7000 runs in IPL, becoming the only cricket to do so.

But his efforts were not enough against Delhi on Saturday.

The Capitals now moved to the seventh place in the table with eight points after 10 matches.

Warner's team needs to win at least three of the remaining four matches to have a chance of qualifying for the playoffs.

RCB, on the other hand, remains in fifth position with 10 points from 10 matches.

