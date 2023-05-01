IPL 2023: Delhi mulls Axar Patel's batting position

Grenville-Wood is yet to register a bogey this week, carded seven birdies on day two to reach 14 under par
Delhi Capitals will need their under-performing Indian batters to deliver when it takes on the mighty and versatile Gujarat Titans in the IPL at Ahmedabad on Tuesday.
The abject failure of Prithvi Shaw and Sarfaraz Khan has contributed significantly to Delhi Capitals’ travails this season as they find themselves in a do-or-die situation with six losses from eight games.
They will probably need to win all of their remaining six games to make the IPL playoffs but considering the resources at their disposal, it looks highly unlikely.
Shaw’s dismal run has given an opportunity to Phil Salt to open alongside David Warner. He was at his destructive best in the last game and team would need him to be consistent alongside Warner and number three Mitchell Marsh, who finally played to his potential against Sunrisers Hyderabad with an all-round performance.
Delhi have been guilty of losing too many wickets in the middle overs and they must address it going forward. Keeping the in-form Axar Patel for the death overs is understandable but considering his dream run with the bat over the past 12 months in international cricket, Warner could push him to number five if not higher.
Coming into the season as a replacement player, Priyam Garg has got a much needed opportunity and he only has himself to blame if he cannot make it count. Veteran Manish Pandey can also do better at number four.
The Indian bowlers in the side are not faring as badly as the batters but Mukesh Kumar can definitely improve his economy rate, having conceded close to 11 runs per over in seven games.
Old horse Ishan Sharma has done his job in the three games he has been part of while Anrich Nortje will be looking for wickets in the coming games.
