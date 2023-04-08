IPL 2023: 'CSK difficult team to beat on any ground', Kaif says

Former India cricketer Yusuf Pathan has backed Mumbai Indians to win the game

By ANI Published: Sat 8 Apr 2023, 3:28 PM

IPL 2023 is set to make fans' Saturday more special with two electrifying encounters as Rajasthan Royals will host Delhi Capitals in the opening game of the doubleheader.

The excitement will reach its crescendo by evening when Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings lock horns with each other in the evening encounter which is one of the highly-anticipated games of the season.

Former India cricketer Yusuf Pathan has backed Mumbai Indians to win the game as beating the five-time champions at Wankhede Stadium has always been an uphill task for the Super Kings. Yusuf Pathan, an IPL legend in every sense, went on to say that beating Mumbai in their backyard isn't going to be easy for MS Dhoni-led CSK.

Speaking to Star Sports former India cricketer Yusuf Pathan said, "Fans in Mumbai will always want MS Dhoni to entertain them with his performance but wish Mumbai Indians to win the match. But you see it is difficult to beat MI at home. There have been 10 matches between CSK and MI at Wankhede Stadium, and MI have won seven times. If you believe in the figures, then Mumbai Indians are definitely going to pocket those two vital points."

Meanwhile, former India cricketer Mohammed Kaif cautioned Mumbai Indians not to take CSK lightly because the Yellow Army is known for comebacks.

Speaking on Star Sports former India cricketer Mohammed Kaif said, "MI always look strong at home but CSK are difficult to beat on any ground. In such a situation, MI will have to work hard at Wankhede to get their first two points of this season."

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan cited the example of GT, LSG, RCB and CSK - who won their first home games in TATA IPL 2023 - and backed Rohit Sharma and his Blue Brigade to come on top.

Speaking to Star Sports former India pacer Irfan Pathan said, "It is difficult to pick one winner between MI and CSK but since MI is playing at home this time, they have better chances of winning this game."

Speaking to Star Sports former Australia cricketer Tom Moody said, "In the 15 years of IPL, both CSK and MI share nine trophies between them. So, there's a lot of pride in what these two extraordinary teams do and how they operate. These two teams have been doing well and the rivalry is good. It's also going to be a big moment for MI captain Rohit Sharma as he's playing at home and he might just come out all guns blazing tomorrow."

Former India captain and legendary batter Krish Srikkanth had a word of advice for Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma.

Speaking to Star Sports former India captain K Srikkanth said, "Both these teams will be banking on their bowlers to come out victorious and the team which does well with the bat will win. So, my suggestion to Rohit Sharma should let go of any pressure he has taken on himself. He should look to play his natural game and express himself out there in the middle."

ALSO READ: