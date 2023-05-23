IPL 2023: Chennai beats Gujarat by 15 runs to enter final

CSK skipper thanks team management for backing his squad as they cruise into the play-off following a 77-run drubbing of Delhi Capital
A brilliant bowling performance helped MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings beat defending champion Gujarat Titans by 15 runs in Qualifier 1 on Tuesday to enter the final of the Indian Premier League.
Defending a modest total of 173 in front of its home crwod in Chennai, CSK rose to the challenge, restricting the Titans to 157 all out.
Ravindra Jadeja was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 4-0-18-2.
Earlier, a disciplined bowling performance by the Gujarat Titans on a tricky surface helped the defending champion restrict Chennai Super Kings to 172 for 7.
Put in to bat by GT captain Hardik Pandya, the Super Kings batters had a tough time on a slow pitch as they were not able to force the pace.
But Chennai fought back to keep the dream alive of winning its fifth IPL title in what could be the final season for Dhoni.
CSK skipper thanks team management for backing his squad as they cruise into the play-off following a 77-run drubbing of Delhi Capital
Royal Challengers can take confidence from the manner in which they chased down a target of 186 in their previous outing against Sunrisers
Everton's battle to avoid the drop into the Championship with dramatic Yerry Mina equaliser deep into stoppage time at Wolves
Former two-time Grand Slam winner calls on tennis's anti-doping body to allow her to clear her name
The news anchor took to Twitter to say, 'Magnificent 100 by Virat. It was a delight to watch. Of course, somebody somewhere may not be happy'
'What an inning', the Bollywood star said on Twitter after her husband made an iconic comeback
Katie Taylor makes home country debut against undisputed super lightweight queen Chantelle Cameron in Dublin on Saturday