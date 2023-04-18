IPL 2023: Cameron Green shines as Mumbai Indians beats Sunrisers Hyderabad

The Saudi representatives have reportedly made a request to allow Indian players to play in the new League
Cameron Green's maiden IPL half-century and Tilak Varma's quickfire cameo propelled Mumbai Indians (MI) to a 12-run victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Tuesday.
Green scored the highest for MI with an unbeaten 64 off 40, while Tilak played a quickfire knock of 37 in 17 balls. For SRH, Marco Jansen claimed two while T Natarajan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar bagged one wicket each.
Mumbai Indians posted 192 for 5 and Sunrisers Hyderabad were all out for 178 in 19.5 overs.
