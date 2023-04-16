IPL 2023: Brilliant Hetmyer stuns Gujarat Titans in last-over thriller

Eight members of the New Zealand squad have not travelled to Pakistan due to their commitments with the ongoing IPL
Shimron Hetmyer's brilliant unbeaten half-century helped Rajasthan Royals clinch a last-over thriller against defending champion Gujarat Titans by three wickets in the Indian Premier League on Sunday.
Hetmyer made 56 off 26 balls and captain Sanju Samson scored 60 off32 balls as the Royals chased down 178 with four balls to spare.
The 2008 champion is now leading the table with eight points from five matches.
Earlier, David Miller (46) and Shubman Gill (45) were the top-scorers for the home team as Gujarat made 177/7 after being asked to bat first in Ahmedabad.
ALSO READ:
Eight members of the New Zealand squad have not travelled to Pakistan due to their commitments with the ongoing IPL
The Frenchman was appointed last July and leaves with Al Nassr second in the Saudi league, three points behind leaders Al Ittihad
He will miss one match and will not be in the squad for the home game against 1899 Hoffenheim next Saturday
The 2023 Diamond League will include 14 meets, ranging from Doha to a single final over two days in Eugene
The French star signed a new contract with PSG at the end of last season to keep him at the Qatar-owned club until 2025
Eight of the 20 top-flight clubs currently have shirts sponsored by gambling companies
He is also working on Spanish-inspired Masters Champions dinner
MS Dhoni, playing his 200th match as CSK skipper, and Ravindra Jadeja kept it in the chase and got it close to the target of 176. But it agonisingly fell short with Royals winning by three runs