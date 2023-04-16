IPL 2023: Brilliant Hetmyer stuns Gujarat Titans in last-over thriller

Rajasthan Royals is now leading the table with eight points from five matches

Shimron Hetmyer of Rajasthan Royals plays a shot during the match against Gujarat Titans. — IPL

By Team KT Published: Sun 16 Apr 2023, 10:03 PM

Shimron Hetmyer's brilliant unbeaten half-century helped Rajasthan Royals clinch a last-over thriller against defending champion Gujarat Titans by three wickets in the Indian Premier League on Sunday.

Hetmyer made 56 off 26 balls and captain Sanju Samson scored 60 off32 balls as the Royals chased down 178 with four balls to spare.

The 2008 champion is now leading the table with eight points from five matches.

Earlier, David Miller (46) and Shubman Gill (45) were the top-scorers for the home team as Gujarat made 177/7 after being asked to bat first in Ahmedabad.

