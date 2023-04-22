IPL 2023: Arshdeep, Curran shine as Punjab beats Mumbai in high-scoring thriller

Arshdeep Singh took four wickets for Punjab

Arshdeep Singh of Punjab Kings celebrates the wicket of Nehal Wadhera of Mumbai Indians. — IPL

By PTI Published: Sat 22 Apr 2023, 10:42 PM

Death overs specialist Arshdeep Singh shattered stumps at will in a tense final over as Punjab Kings was back to winning ways with a 13-run victory over Mumbai Indians in a high-scoring entertainer in IPL on Saturday.

After Sam Curran's 29-ball 55 led Punjab Kings to a massive 214 for 8, Mumbai Indians took the game into the final over due to fine counter-attack from Cameron Green (67 off 43 balls) and Suryakumar Yadav (57 off 26 balls). The duo added 75 off only 36 balls.

Arshdeep struck a decisive blow in the 18th over to dismiss an on-song Suryakumar with Mumbai needing another 33 from 15 balls, and bowled an impressive final over while accounting for Tilak Varma (3) and Nehal Wadhera (0) to return with figures of 4-0-29-4

The host only managed 201 for 6 as Arshdeep broke the middle-stump in back-to-back deliveries to sent NT Tilak Verma and Nehal Wadhera packing.