IPL 2023: Arijit Singh to perform in opening ceremony

IPL's 2023 edition will begin on Friday with a clash between heavyweights Chennai Super Kings and defending champions Gujarat Titans

Celebrated Indian singer Arijit Singh during a live concert. — Facebook

By ANI Published: Thu 30 Mar 2023, 1:55 PM Last updated: Thu 30 Mar 2023, 2:05 PM

The opening ceremony of this year's Indian Premier League (IPL) will have a musical touch as singing sensation Arijit Singh will perform at the event.

On Wednesday evening, the social media team of IPL announced that Arijit will enthral the spectators with his soothing voice at the opening ceremony.

"Get ready to rock & roll! To celebrate the biggest cricket festival, @arijitsingh will be performing LIVE during the #TATAIPL Opening Ceremony at the biggest cricket stadium in the world - Narendra Modi Stadium," a tweet read on Twitter page of IPL.

"Woah.. it will be a treat," a social media user wrote.

"Cricket and music together and that too a live performance by Arijit Singh... the cherry on cake moment for sure," another one wrote.

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia will also perform at the opening ceremony which will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday.

The 2023 edition of the IPL will begin on Friday with a clash between heavyweights Chennai Super Kings and defending champions Gujarat Titans.

The T20 cricket extravaganza will be played across 12 venues with the Narendra Modi Stadium hosting the opener and the final of the tournament on May 28.

As many 12 venues — Mohali, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata, Jaipur, Mumbai, Guwahati (Royals' second home) and Dharamsala (Kings' second home) — will host the 74-match tournament.

For the first time since 2019, the league will return to its home-and-away schedule in India where each team will play a total of 14 games.

ALSO READ: