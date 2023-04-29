IPL 2023: Andre Russell completes 100 matches for Kolkata Knight Riders

Loh Kean Yew of Singapore reached the Badminton Asia Championships quarterfinals on Thursday
West Indies and Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Andre Russell reached the 100th-match mark for Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday.
The 35-year-old all-rounder accomplished this milestone during his side's match against Gujarat Titans at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
The West Indies star made his IPL debut back in 2012 for Delhi Capitals (formerly known as Delhi Daredevils) and represented the franchise till 2013. His stay with the franchise was underwhelming and he played just seven matches, scoring 58 runs in four innings and taking a wicket.
But since 2014, Russell has been playing for KKR and has become one of the team's marquee players since then. He won the IPL 2014 title with the side.
For KKR, in the 99 matches and 86 innings he has played so far, Russell has scored 2,085 runs at an average of 30.21. He has scored 10 half-centuries for the side, with the best score of 88*. He has also taken 93 wickets for the franchise, with best bowling figures of 5-15.
In his entire IPL career, Russell has played 106 matches so far. He has scored 2,143 runs at an average of 29.35. He has scored 10 half-centuries, with the best score of 88*. He has also taken 94 wickets for the side, with best bowling figures of 5-15.
Russell's most successful season was in 2019. He scored 510 runs in 14 innings at an average of 56.66 and a massive strike rate of 204.81. Four half-centuries came out of his bat in that season, with a best individual score of 80 not out. He also took 11 wickets that season, with an average of 26.09 and an economy rate of 9.51. His best bowling figures in that edition of the league were 2/21. He was declared as the 'Most Valuable Player' that season.
ALSO READ:
Loh Kean Yew of Singapore reached the Badminton Asia Championships quarterfinals on Thursday
The Ferrari driver this week released a four minute composition entitled 'Aus23 (1:1)' and the track was soaring in the Apple iTunes top song rankings alongside hits by the likes of Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran and Miley Cyrus
The 21-year-old An will be brimming with confidence when she steps on the court against Sindhu in the quarterfinals of the Asian Championships in Dubai
Englishman Tom Lewis posted an eight under par round of 64 to take a one shot lead
The series offers both sides the opportunity to feel out each other's strengths and weaknesses ahead of the World Cup in India in October-November
The 2019 world champion recorded an impressive 21-15, 22-20 victory over Chinese Taipei’s Wen Chi Hsu in Dubai
India will have their best players with two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy leading the challenge
This was the first gold medal in the event for the UAE team