International cricket returns to Faisalabad with Pakistan-South Africa ODIs

International cricket is set to return to Faisalabad's Iqbal Stadium after 17 years with the three-match one-day international series between Pakistan and South Africa from Tuesday.

The central city in Punjab province last staged an international match in 2008 when Pakistan and Bangladesh played an ODI.

Pakistan endured a six-year exile from international cricket in the aftermath of a militant attack on the Sri Lankan team bus in Lahore in March 2009.

The national team were forced to play their international matches on neutral venues in the United Arab Emirates before the deadlock was broken gradually from 2015 onwards.

But Faisalabad was left out as an international venue due to lack of facilities which have gradually improved in the last three years.

Pakistan's newly appointed ODI skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi hailed the decision to host matches in Faisalabad.

"It's a special occasion that Faisalabad is hosting an international match after 17 years," said Shaheen on Monday. "It will be good for the fans of the city."

The ODIs are the tail end of the tour by South Africa who drew a two-match Test series 1-1 and lost 2-1 in the Twenty20 internationals.

Shaheen admitted captaincy was a big responsibility for him.

"It is an honour for me to lead the country," said Shaheen, whose first stint as T20I captain ended after a 4-1 defeat in New Zealand last year.

With Shaheen, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah in the attack and Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman and Mohammad Rizwan in the squad the home team will be at full strength.

South Africa, however, will be without their injured regular skipper Temba Bavuma and seven key players including pace duo of Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen who are rested.

The captaincy is entrusted to newcomer Matthew Breetzke who hit the highest-ever score on ODI debut of 150 which came against New Zealand in Lahore earlier this year.

Despite the under-strength squad, Breetzke put up a brave face.

"We are missing the core group of ODI players that we usually have but in saying this there is an opportunity for the younger guys to step up and take the challenge," said Breetzke.

South Africa's star opener Quinton de Kock will make a comeback to ODI cricket after reversing his 2023 retirement before the tour.

The remaining matches are on Thursday and Saturday, also in Faisalabad.