India's top spinner Ashwin retires from international cricket

India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin announced his immediate retirement from international cricket following the third Test against Australia in Brisbane on Wednesday.

The crafty off-spinner retires with 537 wickets from 106 tests, which is the second highest by an Indian bowler behind Anil Kumble's 619.

Ashwin was not selected for the series-opener in Perth but returned to the side for the day-night second test in Adelaide, where he took one wicket. That match would prove to be his final test after he was left out of the side for Brisbane.

"This will be my last day as an Indian cricketer in all formats in the international level," the 38-year-old told reporters at the Gabba.

"I do feel there's a bit of punch left in me as a cricketer, but I would like to ... showcase that in club level cricket.

"I had a lot of fun. I must say, I created a lot of memories alongside Rohit (Sharma) and several of my other teammates," he added with the India captain by his side.