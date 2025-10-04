  • search in Khaleej Times
India's Shubman Gill replaces Rohit Sharma as ODI captain

The AUSvIND bilateral series comprises three ODIs and five T20Is against Australia in October-November

Published: Sat 4 Oct 2025, 1:23 PM

Updated: Sat 4 Oct 2025, 1:40 PM

India's Shubman Gill has replaced Rohit Sharma as the country's ODI captain, as the cricket board (BCCI) unveiled its squad for Tour of Australia. 

The AUSvIND bilateral series comprises three ODIs and five T20Is against Australia in October to November. The teams were unveiled across ODI and T20I formats. Suryakumar Yadav is India's captain for the T20I format.

India’s ODI squad: Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (VC), Axar Patel, KL Rahul (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal.

India’s T20I squad: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill (VC), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Sanju Samson (WK), Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar.

The schedule for the series is as follows: