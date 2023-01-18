India's Shubman Gill hits brilliant ODI double hundred against New Zealand

Gill became the fifth Indian to score a double century in one-day cricket as India made a massive 349 for eight after being asked to bat first

India's Shubman Gill celebrates his century. — PTI

By AFP Published: Wed 18 Jan 2023, 4:30 PM

Indian opener Shubman Gill hit a career-best 208 to take his team to 349 for 8 in the first one-day international against New Zealand in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Gill anchored the innings capably before he fell in the last over, after hitting 19 fours and nine sixes in a 149-ball marathon of an innings, achieving his first double ton.

India's other opener -- and skipper -- Rohit Sharma, who won the toss and decided to bat first, fell early after scoring 34 off 38 balls.

The team's in-form star batsman Virat Kohli fell cheaply to Mitchell Santner's left-arm spin after scoring eight runs.

India's wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan scored only five runs before he fell to Lockie Ferguson's pace in a mini middle-order collapse for the hosts.

Two cameos by Suryakumar Yadav, a 26-ball 31, and all-rounder Hardik Pandya, 28 of 38 balls, stitched two crucial partnerships with Gill for India in the first game of the three-match ODI series.

Santner, who took one wicket for 56 runs in his 10 overs, and Daryl Mitchell, with two wickets for 30 runs in his five overs, were the standout bowlers for New Zealand.