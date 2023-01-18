India's Shubman Gill hits brilliant ODI double hundred against New Zealand

Qatari defending car champion Nasser Al-Attiyah is streets ahead in the hunt for the 2023 title
Indian opener Shubman Gill hit a career-best 208 to take his team to 349 for 8 in the first one-day international against New Zealand in Hyderabad on Wednesday.
Gill anchored the innings capably before he fell in the last over, after hitting 19 fours and nine sixes in a 149-ball marathon of an innings, achieving his first double ton.
India's other opener -- and skipper -- Rohit Sharma, who won the toss and decided to bat first, fell early after scoring 34 off 38 balls.
The team's in-form star batsman Virat Kohli fell cheaply to Mitchell Santner's left-arm spin after scoring eight runs.
India's wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan scored only five runs before he fell to Lockie Ferguson's pace in a mini middle-order collapse for the hosts.
Two cameos by Suryakumar Yadav, a 26-ball 31, and all-rounder Hardik Pandya, 28 of 38 balls, stitched two crucial partnerships with Gill for India in the first game of the three-match ODI series.
Santner, who took one wicket for 56 runs in his 10 overs, and Daryl Mitchell, with two wickets for 30 runs in his five overs, were the standout bowlers for New Zealand.
Qatari defending car champion Nasser Al-Attiyah is streets ahead in the hunt for the 2023 title
Fourth-seeded Djokovic will open his bid for a 10th Australian Open title against Spaniard Roberto Carballes Baena
Hamlin collapsed during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on January 2
With a gap of less than 16 minutes to the Toyota of Moraes, Loeb will certainly have his sights on securing a second successive runner up spot
The 18th edition of the event at Dubai Autodrome will feature more than 50 cars and 200 different drivers including three-time winner and leading Emiriti sportstar Khaled Al Qubaisi
Prodrivee Hunters secure 1-2-3 result in Saudi on another big day for Bahrain Raid Xtreme as Al Attiyah extends his overall lead
The combination of the colours and the red will make us stand out, says CEO Phil Oliver
Sharma and Kohli back in side for three-match series against Sri Lanka which starts at Guwahati on Tuesday