India's Shreyas Iyer taken to Sydney hospital after fielding injury

India batter Shreyas Iyer suffered a lacerated spleen and was admitted to hospital in Sydney after falling awkwardly while taking catch in the third one-day international against Australia, the country's cricket board (BCCI) said on Monday.

Iyer was injured on Saturday while taking a catch to dismiss Alex Carey, the 30-year-old clutching his side and grimacing in pain after tumbling to the turf.

He received treatment on the field and did not return to the match, which India won by nine wickets. Australia had already secured the series with victories in the first two matches in Perth and Adelaide.

"Shreyas Iyer sustained an impact injury to his left lower rib cage region while fielding during the third ODI," the BCCI said in a statement on Monday.

"He was taken to the hospital for further evaluation. Scans have revealed a laceration injury to the spleen. He is under treatment, medically stable, and recovering well ...

"The Indian team doctor will remain in Sydney with Shreyas to evaluate his day-to-day progress."

India next face Australia in a five-match Twenty20 series beginning in Canberra on Wednesday.