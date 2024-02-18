India's Ravichandran Ashwin to rejoin team in ongoing England Test

Some of the best Purebred Arabian horses line up in the Dh 4.5 million contest at the Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club
India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin will rejoin the team on Sunday's day four of the third Test against England after he left midway through the match due to a family emergency, the country's cricket board said.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India said Ashwin "will continue to contribute towards the team's cause in the ongoing Test match" in Rajkot, after the player had earlier flown back to his hometown Chennai.
Ashwin will be available to bowl as soon as he is needed despite having spent all of day three off the field on Saturday.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
According to the game's playing conditions, the umpires can waive the requirement for a player to spend as much time back on the field as they spent off it before bowling if their absence was for "wholly acceptable reasons, which shall not include illness or internal injury".
Ashwin, 37, had to leave the match on Friday's day two, hours after becoming just the ninth bowler to reach 500 Test wickets.
The off-spinner dismissed Zak Crawley for 15 for his milestone, joining fellow spinner Anil Kumble (619) as the second Indian to achieve the feat.
India bowled England out for 319 to take a handy lead of 126 as their bowlers, led by Mohammed Siraj, delivered in Ashwin's absence as India were left with 10 players to bat and bowl.
Ashwin's fellow spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja took two wickets each.
The five-match series is level at 1-1 after England won the opener, but India bounced back in the second match.
ALSO READ:
Some of the best Purebred Arabian horses line up in the Dh 4.5 million contest at the Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club
The Jumeirah Golf Estates player lies tied 12th at ARAMCO Saudi Ladies International at Riyadh Golf Club
The teenage prodigy became the first Irish female player to receive a wildcard for the qualifying rounds of a WTA event
The winners will be richer by $700,000 while the runners-up will take home $300,000
The spin maestro became only the second Indian cricketer after former spinner Anil Kumble, and ninth in history, to reach the historic landmark
Will Young weighs in as the hosts coast to a comfortable seven-wicket victory in second Test
Dubai Capitals are slated to take on MI Emirates at Dubai’s iconic ‘Ring of Fire’ Stadium on Saturday evening
City is beginning to show the form that won it an historic treble last season in the league