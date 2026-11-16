India's Jay Shah elected ICC chairman for second term

Shah, the son of India's powerful home minister Amit Shah, will oversee cricket's return to the Olympics at the 2028 Los Angeles Games during his second two-year term

  • PUBLISHED: Mon 16 Nov 2026, 5:04 PM
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India's Jay Shah was re-elected unopposed for a second term as chairman of the International Cricket Council at the governing body's board meeting in Bali, the ICC said on Monday.

Shah, the son of India's powerful home minister Amit Shah, will oversee cricket's return to the Olympics at the 2028 Los Angeles Games during his second two-year term.

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The sport's only other appearance at the Olympics was in 1900.

"Cricket's return to the Olympic Games at LA28 presents an extraordinary opportunity to introduce our game to new audiences and inspire a new generation of players and fans," Shah, 38, was quoted as saying in an ICC release.

Cricket at the Los Angeles Games will feature T20 competitions for both men's and women's teams.

Shah became the youngest ICC chairman when he was elected to the role in 2024 at the age of 36.

Indian Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill, T20 World Cup-winning skipper Suryakumar Yadav, all-rounder Hardik Pandya, pacer Jasprit Bumrah and star batter congratulated Jon his re-election as ICC chairman.

Suryakumar also hailed Jay's "vision and thought" across all formats of the game and "how it has changed cricket for the better". He also highlighted how Shah helped the sport grow "across continents, reaching new audiences and creating opportunities that were not there before". 

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