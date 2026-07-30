India's history-making stand-in cricket captain Rahane retires

India's Ajinkya Rahane announced his retirement from international cricket on Thursday, bringing the curtain down on a career highlighted by his leadership during a remarkable 2021 Test series victory in Australia.

The middle-order batsman played 85 Tests, 90 one-day internationals and 20 Twenty20 matches, but fell out of favour with selectors after a drop in form and last played for India in 2023.

"I've always relied on timing in my batting, and I've always understood its importance," Rahane, 38, said in a video posted on Instagram.

"Today, I feel the timing is right for me to move on and announce my retirement from international cricket and all formats."

Rahane scored 5,077 runs in Tests, including 12 centuries, and built a reputation as one of India's most reliable batsmen in overseas conditions.

More than half of his Test appearances came away from home, where he often thrived against pace and bounce on challenging pitches.

The defining chapter of his career came on the four-Test tour of Australia 2020-21 where, as a stand-in, he captained a depleted India to a remarkable 2-1 series triumph.

Rahane took the reins when captain Virat Kohli returned home on paternity leave after an opening defeat in Adelaide, where India suffered a humiliating collapse to 36 all out, their lowest Test total.

He led India to an eight-wicket victory in the second Test at Melbourne to square the series.

A draw in Sydney and a successful fourth-innings chase of 328 at Brisbane's Gabba saw Rahane's India home by three wickets for just their second Test series win on Australia soil.

"Since the time I made my debut as a first-class cricketer, Indian cricket has grown tremendously, and I feel so proud to have been a part of it over the last 20 years," Rahane said.

"While my chapter as an Indian cricketer comes to an end, my journey with the game doesn't: I look forward to helping the next generation."

The International Cricket Council wrote on X: "The curtain falls on an illustrious international career of one of India's most dependable batters."