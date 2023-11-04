India's Hardik Pandya ruled out of World Cup; Prasidh Krishna comes in as replacement

Action begins in January 19, 2024 with defending champions Gulf Giants set to face Sharjah Warriors in the tournament opener
India's campaign at the ongoing Cricket World Cup suffered a body blow after Hardik Pandya was ruled out of the tournament. The star all-rounder had hurt his left ankle while bowling during India's World Cup match against Bangladesh in Pune.
The 30-year-old will now miss the rest of India's campaign at the World Cup after he failed to recover in time, according to a press release from ICC.
His place in India's squad will be taken by Prasidh Krishna. The fast bowler was added to the playing group after being approved by the tournament's event technical committee on Saturday.
Krishna has just 19 white-ball appearances to his name for India and was last seen at the international level when he picked up the prized wicket of David Warner in taking 1/45 from nine overs against Australia just prior to the World Cup.
While Krishna has shown signs of promise in the past with 33 international wickets, the right-arm quick is going to be competing with the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj for a place in India's pace attack.
With the committee approving India's replacement player on Saturday, it means Krishna is available for selection for Sunday's crucial World Cup clash against fellow tournament pacesetter South Africa.
India and South Africa currently occupy the top two places on the World Cup standings and the winner of Sunday's match in Kolkata will be in the box seat to finish the group stage in first spot.
Here's India's updated squad for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Prasidh Krishna, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav.
