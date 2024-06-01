India's Dinesh Karthik retires from all forms of cricket

Fingers crossed as Dubai-born Josh Hill bids to qualify for the US Open at 'golf's longest day'
India batter and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)'s star finisher Dinesh Karthik on Saturday announced his retirement from all forms of representative cricket.
The 39-year-old picked his birthday, to bid farewell to the sport.
The wicketkeeper-batter took to his official social media accounts to post a statement, announcing his decision to retire from professional cricket and pursue new opportunities.
"I've been overwhelmed by the affection, support and love I have received in the last few days. My deepest gratitude and sincere thanks to all the fans vino have made this feeling possible. Having given it plenty of thought for some time now I have decided to move on from playing representative cricket," Karthik wrote in a statement on Instagram.
"I officially announce my retirement and put my playing days behind me as square up for the new challenges that lie ahead. I'd like to thank all my coaches, captains, selectors, teammates and members of the support staff who have made this long journey pleasant and enjoyable. Among the millions that play the sport in our country. I consider myself among the lucky few to have had the chance to represent the nation, and luckier still to have earned the goodwill of so many fans and friends."
Karthik's decision means he will also not play in Indian Premier League (IPL).
He received a guard of honour from his RCB teammates in the team's final game.
Karthik finished his IPL career with 4,842 runs in 257 matches, studded with 22 fifties. In his illustrious IPL career that spanned over 17 years, Karthik featured for six franchises.
He made his debut in the inaugural season in 2008 with the Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals). He made a switch to Punjab in 2011 and, thereafter, went on to play for the Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Lions, Kolkata Knight Riders and the RCB.
He ended the ongoing season with 326 runs in 15 matches at an average of 36.22 and a strike rate of 187.36.
