Indian women's captain Harmanpreet has no regrets over Dhaka outburst

Brazil's Neymar greeted with much fanfare as he arrived in the kingdom where he joins a growing list of big names who are now based in the Middle East
Indian women’s cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur said on Sunday that she has no regret over her temperamental outburst during the third ODI against Bangladesh last month in Dhaka.
Harmanpreet was banned for two matches after she smashed the stumps over the umpire's decision to give her out.
Later in the post-match presentation, she had also termed the umpiring "pathetic" during the bilateral series.
Following the ban, Harmanpreet will miss India’s first two T20I matches at the Hanghzou Asian Games in September-October.
"I will not say that I regret anything because at the end of the day as a player you want to see that fair things are happening. As a player, you always have the right to express yourself and what you're feeling," she was quoted as saying by The Cricket Paper during the Women’s Hundred.
Harmanpreet is playing for Trent Rockets in the tournament.
"I don't think I said anything wrong to any player or any person. I just said what happened on the field. I don't regret anything," she repeated.
Apart from the ban, Harmanpreet was also slapped with three demerit points for “showing dissent at an umpiring decision” and one more for “public criticism” of match officials.
ALSO READ:
Brazil's Neymar greeted with much fanfare as he arrived in the kingdom where he joins a growing list of big names who are now based in the Middle East
The 32-year-old star helped Morocco become the biggest surprise of last year’s World Cup
Both players are expected to recover in time to return to action in India next month
Messi, who has scored nine goals in six matches with his new club, spoke publicly for the first time since his move to the US in July
The recent signings have taken The Blues spending on players to close to £800m in 15 months under its new American owners
The 100 metres dash is desperately seeking a charismatic champion to take up the reins from Usain Bolt
The teams will be hoping to grab the chance to walk away from the tournament on the podium which can be a massive morale booster
A product of Southampton's academy, the striker joined Arsenal at the age of 16 in 2006 and scored 108 goals in 397 appearances