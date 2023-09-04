Indian star pacer Jasprit Bumrah blessed with baby boy

They played their first official international game only six years ago and are ranked 62 in the world
India's star pacer Jasprit Bumrah and his wife, Sanjana Ganesan, have been blessed with a baby boy.
"Our little family has grown & our hearts are fuller than we could ever imagine! This morning we welcomed our little boy, Angad Jasprit Bumrah into the world. We are over the moon and can’t wait for everything this new chapter of our lives brings with it - Jasprit and Sanjana," posted Bumrah on his official X handle, previously known as Twitter.
He left for Mumbai amid the ongoing Asia Cup due to personal reasons.
The Indian cricketer is expected to be back in time for the Super Stage of the tournament, starting from September 6 onwards. Pace veteran Mohammed Shami, who did not play in the first clash against Pakistan at Kandy, could replace him during the match against Nepal.
Bumrah had just made his international cricket return after over 10 months from injury during India's T20I series against Ireland as a captain. Not only he led a young Indian team to a series win, but also displayed amazing fitness and rhythm, taking four wickets in two matches, with the best figures of 2/15.
India will take on Nepal in their Asia Cup clash at Kandy.
In Group A, Pakistan qualified for the Super Four stage with three points following a win over Nepal and a washout against arch-rivals India, which caused them to share a point each. Now India (1 point) and Nepal (0 points) have to win this match to qualify for the Super Four stage.
ALSO READ:
They played their first official international game only six years ago and are ranked 62 in the world
Kishan and Pandya's gritty fightback helps India recover from 66 for four to post a total of 266
European soccer's transfer window closed on Friday with Mohamed Salah still a Liverpool player despite Saudi Pro League offer
R&A statistics reveal Golf in UAE's overall impact with over 42,000 players involved in the game in the region
Serbian scores memorable comeback in the third round against Laslo Djere to keep his hopes alive for a record-extending 24th major title.
Tennis players are always confronted with match points and the questions they create
The weather is cloudy at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium but there is no sign of rainfall