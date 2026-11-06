'Thank you, Test cricket': Indian pacer Mohammed Shami retires from red-ball cricket

Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami in an emotional note has said that he is retiring from Test cricket on November 6.

In his note, he said, "I’m bidding farewell to the white jersey, but never to the memories attached to it".

His message came exactly 13 years since his Test debut on November 6, 2013. "When I first wore India’s Test jersey, I had just one dream: to do something for my country. Since then, every wicket, every struggle, every injury and every comeback has taught me something," he said.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Known for his ability to generate pace, movement off the pitch and reverse swing — he has left a lasting impact on the game.

"Test cricket has never been just a format for me. It has been an extremely special part of my life," he added.

He also thanked the BCCI and the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) for playing "an important role". Shami added: "Though I may have bowled my last Test ball on the field, the pride of playing for India will always live on in my heart."

Shami's career reached a high point during the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, where he finished as the tournament's leading wicket-taker with 24 wickets in just seven matches, including a best of 7/57 against New Zealand in the semi-final.