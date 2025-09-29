Indian legend Kapil Dev urges media to focus on sports after Asia Cup trophy controversy

India’s legendary cricketer Kapil Dev appealed to the media to focus on sports after India’s press slammed the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) over the controversial trophy presentation ceremony at the Asia Cup final in Dubai on Sunday.

After winning the final against Pakistan by five wickets, the Indian team refused to accept the trophy from Mohsin Naqvi, chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board, who is also the ACC president.

Amid the political tensions between the two countries, India’s refusal to shake hands with Pakistan players during their first match on September 14 threw the tournament into turmoil.

Then, on Sunday, India refused to accept the trophy from Naqvi, which led to chaotic scenes as the tournament winners eventually celebrated their victory without the trophy.

Kapil, who famously led India to victory in the 1983 World Cup, felt that the controversial scenes overshadowed the fine performance from the Indian team, which beat an inspired Pakistan side in a last-over thriller.

"I just want to say — your responsibility, and responsibility for the entire media also we should look into the sports side rather than looking into the political side,” the former India captain told India Today.

“Yes, the media has the responsibility to bring everything to the table, but as a sportsman, I would like to see that we stick to sports. It will be much better.”

India and Pakistan played three matches, including the final, at the Asia Cup (September 9-28) in Dubai, barely four months after the nuclear-armed South Asian neighbours came to the brink of an all-out war.

The tournament saw the bad blood spill into the cricket field as Pakistan even threatened to boycott the tournament after their demands to remove match referee Andy Pycroft were rejected following the handshake controversy in the game on September 14.

Pakistan went on to reach the final before losing to India in a nail-biting last-over finish on Sunday.