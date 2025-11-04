  • search in Khaleej Times
Indian great Ashwin out of Australia's BBL after knee surgery

The 39-year-old shattered a long-standing barrier when he signed with Sydney Thunder in September, becoming the first male Indian player to join the league

Published: Tue 4 Nov 2025, 8:56 PM

Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin will miss what would have been his maiden Big Bash League (BBL) season following a knee surgery.

The 39-year-old shattered a long-standing barrier when he signed with Sydney Thunder in September, becoming the first male Indian player to join the league.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) does not allow any current player in Indian international or domestic cricket to feature in overseas leagues. He quit international cricket last year and ended his Indian Premier League (IPL) career in August, thus freeing himself from the Indian board's restrictions that bar male players from participating in franchise cricket elsewhere.

"I'm gutted to miss BBL," Ashwin said in a statement issued by his BBL franchise on Tuesday.

"My focus now is recovery and coming back stronger. I’m grateful to the Thunder family and the fans for the warmth they’ve already shown me."

"If rehab and travel plans allow, I’d love to be around the group later in the season and meet the fans. Wishing both Thunder teams a big year.”

Ashwin said he hurt his knee while preparing for the season that necessitated the surgery.

"Everyone at Sydney Thunder was devastated to learn of Ash’s knee injury that has ruled him out of BBL, and we wish him well in his recovery," Thunder general manager Trent Copeland said.

Ashwin has committed the entire season to his BBL side after going unsold at the players' auction in the International League T20 in the United Arab Emirates.

Ashwin, who played for five IPL franchises, finished his India career with 537 wickets in 106 Tests at an average of 24.00.

He also played 116 one-day and 65 Twenty20 internationals.

The BBL gets under way on December 14.