Indian cricketer Vaibhav Suryavanshi on Monday became the youngest ever at 13 years old to be sold in an IPL auction as he went to Rajasthan Royals for $130,500.

A left-handed batter and spinner, the prodigy from the eastern Indian state of Bihar came into the two-day auction in Jeddah at a base price of $35,591.