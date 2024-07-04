E-Paper

Indian cricket team lands in Delhi after World Cup win, receives rousing welcome

Hundreds of fans, holding placards and waving the national flag, gathered outside the Indira Gandhi International Airport

By ANI

Indian cricket fans cheers at the arrival of Indian cricket team aat the Indira Gandhi international airport, after winning the T20 cricket World Cup, in New Delhi on July 4, 2024. Photo: AFP
Indian cricket fans cheers at the arrival of Indian cricket team aat the Indira Gandhi international airport, after winning the T20 cricket World Cup, in New Delhi on July 4, 2024. Photo: AFP

Published: Thu 4 Jul 2024, 7:55 AM

Last updated: Thu 4 Jul 2024, 7:56 AM

The T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team landed in Delhi on Thursday morning after winning the World Cup title in Barbados.

Hundreds of fans, holding placards congratulating their favourite players and waving the national flag, gathered outside the Indira Gandhi International Airport to welcome the victorious players.


A fan, Piyush Arora, expressed happiness and said, "We came to T3 because we are very excited. We came to the airport at 3am."

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


Photo: AFP
A young fan of the Men's Indian Cricket Team, Viren said, "I am a huge Jasprit Bumrah fan and also the Indian cricket team, and I am waiting for him. I have been standing here since 5:30am."

A supporter of the Men's Indian Cricket Team, Shubham said, "I have drawn these two sketches of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. I came here at the airport around 4:30 AM just to have a glimpse of Team India with the trophy. We are all really happy..."

The squad is expected to leave for Mumbai on Thursday evening. The team will later take part in an open bus road show followed by a felicitation ceremony at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Earlier, the World Cup-winning captain Rohit Sharma shared a special message to Indian fans, inviting the passionate supporters to the victory parade at Marine Drive and the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday to celebrate the Men in Blue's ICC T20 World Cup glory.

Indian cricket team member Virat Kohli. Photo: AFP
Indian cricket team member Suryakumar Yadav. Photo: AFP
Men in Blue defeated South Africa by seven runs in the final to win their second ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

Much like other teams do after winning titles, the Rohit-led side will have an open-top bus ride in Mumbai at Marine Drive and the iconic Wankhede Stadium from 5:00 pm onwards to celebrate.

ALSO READ:


