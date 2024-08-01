Indian cricket legend Anshuman Gaekwad passes away at 71

Their rigorous training doesn’t stop at their camp but extends to their home, where their mother urges them to go the extra mile to become the best
Former India cricketer Anshuman Gaekwad passed away on Wednesday at the age of 71.
Gaekwad had been battling blood cancer for a long time. He was in London until last month and he passed away in Baroda, according to ESPNcricinfo.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the cricket legend as he mourned his demise.
"Shri Anshuman Gaekwad Ji will be remembered for his contribution to cricket. He was a gifted player and an outstanding coach. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers," Modi wrote on X.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) honorary secretary Jay Shah also expressed his sympathies: "My deepest condolences to the family and friends of Mr Aunshuman Gaekwad. Heartbreaking for the entire cricket fraternity. May his soul rest in peace."
BCCI previously gave Rs10 million for the treatment of Gaekwad, and the 1983 World Cup-winning team also pitched in.
Gaekwad served as the coach of India after being appointed in October 1997. It was under his reign that India's iconic spinner, Anil Kumble, claimed all 10 wickets in an innings against Pakistan in 1999.
Gaekwad also represented India in 40 Tests and 15 ODIs from 1975 to 1987. He made his Test debut against the West Indies in December 1974. He scored 1,985 runs in Tests, with his highest score of 201 coming against arch-rival Pakistan. In a career that spanned over 22 years, Gaekwad played 205 first-class matches.
