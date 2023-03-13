India win Test series 2-1 after Australia force draw in Ahmedabad

Sri Lanka had claimed the initiative on the first two days of the Christchurch Test but were 83 for three in their second innings at stumps on day three, a lead of 65 runs
Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne struck half-centuries on Monday to help Australia draw the fourth and final Test against India, as the home side retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with a 2-1 series victory in Ahmedabad.
India took a 91-run first innings lead on Sunday to put themselves in an unbeatable position heading into the final day of the only Test in the series that lasted the full five days.
Australia made 175-2 batting resolutely to frustrate India, who have held the trophy since 2016-17.
Head made 90 and forged a 139-run stand with Labuschagne, who made 63 not out, before players from both sides shook hands at the Narendra Modi Stadium.
India also confirmed their place in the World Test Championship final against Australia in June following Sri Lanka's two-wicket loss to New Zealand in Christchurch earlier in the day.
Kohli was batting on 59, his first Test half-century in 16 innings, with Ravindra Jadeja on 16 at the other end and India still 191 behind
Multan joined Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad in the playoffs. Peshawar and Quetta Gladiators still have a chance to qualify
The operation was led by British surgeon, James Calder, who has treated several European football stars
The Society's season commences in October each year and ends in March with a schedule of four tournaments
Shaun Torrente and Faleh Al Mansoori, Team Abu Dhabi’s former UIM XCAT World Championship-winning combination, have joined forces again for the start of the new series, which is organised by Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club (ADMSC)
Secret Ambition owes us nothing, says trainer Bhupat Seemar
India, who leads the series 2-1, were 36 for no loss in reply with Rohit Sharma (17) and Shubman Gill (18) seeing off the final 10 overs of the day