India win Caribbean Test series after last day of second Test washed out

The seven-time world champion ended a barren run stretching back 33 races by claiming a record-increasing 104th pole of his career
The West Indies and India drew the second Test at Queen's Park Oval after the fifth and last day Monday was washed out.
India won the series 1-0 after an innings win in Dominica.
India secured a fifth successive series win in the Caribbean. They haven’t lost a Test to West Indies in 21 years.
West Indies were 76-2 in the second innings, trailing India by 289 runs. The odds heavily favoured India, which were far keener for play to get underway.
On Sunday, India wrapped up the West Indies first innings in the first eight overs, taking five wickets for 26 runs.
Play on Monday was scheduled to start earlier to make up for previous rain delays but despite breaks in the showers and the covers being removed, another heavy downpour forced the umpires to call it in mid-afternoon after nearly five hours of inaction.
India scored 438 with 121 from Virat Kohli and 181-2 declared, and West Indies made 255 with a career-best 5-60 by seamer Mohammed Siraj.
The teams turn to white-ball cricket starting in Barbados with three one-day internationals from Thursday.
ALSO READ:
The seven-time world champion ended a barren run stretching back 33 races by claiming a record-increasing 104th pole of his career
Japan off to a flier with 5-0 win over debutants Zambia
The Abu Dhabi athlete won bouts against competitors from Thailand, Malaysia and Chinese Taipei
Jacopo Venzo was flown to the Kepler clinic in Linz in a rescue helicopter, before succumbing to his injuries
'Your dedication and brilliance on the field are truly unmatched. Here's to many more centuries and records in your illustrious career,' BCCI secretary Jay Shah tweeted
Atlas Lionesses face two-times former champions Germany in Melbourne on their debut
The record-breaking batsman's 29th ton on Friday ended his five-year-long drought for an international Test century outside India
American ties the 36-hole record also held by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy as his 65 matched the lowest score for Royal Liverpool