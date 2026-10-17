India, West Indies draw T20 series after rain washes out decider

Persistent showers delayed the start and reduced the contest to nine overs per side before West Indies won the toss and elected to field

  • PUBLISHED: Sat 17 Oct 2026, 10:38 PM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

India and West Indies had to settle for a 2-2 draw in their five-match T20 series after the fifth and deciding game ended with no result due to rain on Saturday, October 17.

Persistent showers delayed the start and reduced the contest to nine overs per side before West Indies won the toss and elected to field.

Recommended For You

Saudi Arabia releases photos after missile interception debris cause injury, damage

Saudi Arabia releases photos after missile interception debris cause injury, damage

Saudi-led coalition says there were 20 Houthi attacks on Riyadh airport in October

Saudi-led coalition says there were 20 Houthi attacks on Riyadh airport in October

UAE faced sleeper-cell threats during Iranian missile and drone attacks, says official

UAE faced sleeper-cell threats during Iranian missile and drone attacks, says official

Actor Imran Khan asked to leave India in 2 weeks after being detained at Mumbai protests

Actor Imran Khan asked to leave India in 2 weeks after being detained at Mumbai protests

Saudi-led coalition details attacks on infrastructure; Houthis hit palace in Aden

Saudi-led coalition details attacks on infrastructure; Houthis hit palace in Aden

 

India lost opener Abhishek Sharma for six off the bowling of Keemo Paul but Ishan Kishan then hammered 30 off 10 balls to provide the early impetus.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The hosts surged to 118-5 in 7.4 overs but rain returned before the innings could be completed, forcing the players off the field. With conditions failing to improve, officials ended the match and both teams shared the series honours.

The match was the first international fixture at Chinnaswamy Stadium in two years. Veteran seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, recalled to India's T20 squad for the first time since November 2022, was denied the chance to mark his return with the ball.

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

Makkah Friday sermon condemns Houthi attack on Riyadh airport

2

Dubai Police arrest 8-member gang over fake driving licence scheme

3

UAE faced sleeper-cell threats during Iranian missile and drone attacks, says official

4

Saudi-led coalition details attacks on infrastructure; Houthis hit palace in Aden

5

‘I felt like the world was ending,’ says Dubai resident who survived Riyadh airport attack