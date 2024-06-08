India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup: How to watch, all you need to know

Photo: AFP file

Old foes England and Australia may have the longest cricketing rivalry with the two jostling for the famous 'urn' — the Ashes. But if ever there is any other contest that can put it to shade, it is the India vs Pakistan rivalry.

When these two countries take to the field, not just these two Asian neighbours stop what they are engaged in, but the entire cricketing world sits up and takes notice.

And it is that time again with the latest instalment of this famed rivalry set to unfold in a relatively new market for cricket — the USA.

The arch-rivals will go toe to toe at the Big Apple — New York in a crucial T20 World Cup encounter on Sunday evening. And going by previous encounters between the two, there will be no quarter asked none given.

Here's a lowdown on the blockbuster game:

Where will the match be played?

The match will be played in New York at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium.

What time is the match?

The match starts at 6.30pm UAE time.

How can you watch the match live in the UAE?

You can watch the live telecast on STARZPLAY for a subscription fee, with coverage on CricLife Max and CricLife Max 2. If you fancy stepping out, here are some of the places where you can watch the game in Dubai.

Who are the two captains?

India will be led by Rohit Sharma, while Babar Azam will captain Pakistan.

What happened in their first match of the tournament?

India began their campaign by defeating Ireland comfortably by eight wickets and with 46 balls to spare.

Pakistan were involved in one of the biggest upsets in this edition and in tournament history as they were stunned by co-hosts USA in a thrilling game which went down to a Super Over.

What is the head-to-head between the two sides in the tournament?

India have won six out of the seven matches between the two, including the match in Johannesburg in South Africa, when they clinched their maiden and only T20 World Cup title.

Pakistan's lone victory was that famous 10-wicket win in the 2021 edition which was held in Dubai.

Have the two teams won the T20 World Cup?

Yes. India won the title in 2007, while Pakistan beat Sri Lanka at Lord's in London to lay their hands on the trophy in 2009.

What is the highest score between the two so far?

India's 160 at Melbourne, Australia is the highest score between the two teams at the T20 World Cup in 2022.

What is the lowest score?

Pakistan's 118 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata in the 2016 edition is the lowest.

What is the highest margin of victory between the two teams in tournament history?

The highest margin is 10 wickets in 2021 in Dubai which Pakistan won.

What is the lowest margin of victory between the two in tournament history?

The lowest margin of victory is five runs in the final of the 2007 edition which India won.