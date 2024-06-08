India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup: How to watch, all you need to know

Fan favourite Bryson DeChambeau is the type of player the world of golf should embrace
Old foes England and Australia may have the longest cricketing rivalry with the two jostling for the famous 'urn' — the Ashes. But if ever there is any other contest that can put it to shade, it is the India vs Pakistan rivalry.
When these two countries take to the field, not just these two Asian neighbours stop what they are engaged in, but the entire cricketing world sits up and takes notice.
And it is that time again with the latest instalment of this famed rivalry set to unfold in a relatively new market for cricket — the USA.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The arch-rivals will go toe to toe at the Big Apple — New York in a crucial T20 World Cup encounter on Sunday evening. And going by previous encounters between the two, there will be no quarter asked none given.
Here's a lowdown on the blockbuster game:
The match will be played in New York at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium.
The match starts at 6.30pm UAE time.
You can watch the live telecast on STARZPLAY for a subscription fee, with coverage on CricLife Max and CricLife Max 2. If you fancy stepping out, here are some of the places where you can watch the game in Dubai.
India will be led by Rohit Sharma, while Babar Azam will captain Pakistan.
India began their campaign by defeating Ireland comfortably by eight wickets and with 46 balls to spare.
Pakistan were involved in one of the biggest upsets in this edition and in tournament history as they were stunned by co-hosts USA in a thrilling game which went down to a Super Over.
India have won six out of the seven matches between the two, including the match in Johannesburg in South Africa, when they clinched their maiden and only T20 World Cup title.
Pakistan's lone victory was that famous 10-wicket win in the 2021 edition which was held in Dubai.
Yes. India won the title in 2007, while Pakistan beat Sri Lanka at Lord's in London to lay their hands on the trophy in 2009.
India's 160 at Melbourne, Australia is the highest score between the two teams at the T20 World Cup in 2022.
Pakistan's 118 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata in the 2016 edition is the lowest.
The highest margin is 10 wickets in 2021 in Dubai which Pakistan won.
The lowest margin of victory is five runs in the final of the 2007 edition which India won.
India's Virat Kohli's majestic 82 in the 2022 edition.
Pakistan's Mohammad Asif took four wickets and conceded just 18 runs in the 2007 edition.
Virat Kohli has racked up 308 runs in five innings in contests between the two.
India: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj. Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan. Coach: Rahul Dravid.
Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan. Coach: Gary Kirsten.
ALSO READ:
Fan favourite Bryson DeChambeau is the type of player the world of golf should embrace
Despite delivering some solid performance the UAE trio fell short of stamping their ticket for golf’s third Major at Pinehurst
The unique event promises a fun and competitive environment featuring eight dynamic teams, each consisting of 2 players
The 18-year-old scratch player who has earned a golf scholarship with the Kennesaw State University in Georgia has thanked the Emirates Golf Federation for their support
Dubai residents Adrian Meronk and Anirban Lahiri in action as LIV Golf returns to the calendar in Houston, Texas, with a purse of $25 million on offer
It was the completion of an eight-year odyssey that has seen him push his way through every imaginable barrier to earn the coveted 'Six Star Finisher Medal'
Yousef A. Alhassadi claims Category B title
10 years after suffering a serious injury, Conor Clarke, the Head of Strength and Conditioning at GEMS Metropole School, has resurrected his career