India vs Pakistan in Dubai: When is upcoming match? Full ICC Champions Trophy schedule

Cricket fanatics in Dubai, rejoice! You will be able to witness cricket rivals go head-to-head in the city very soon.
The Indian Cricket Team is set to face New Zealand, Bangladesh and Pakistan in the group stage of the ICC Champions Trophy. Pakistan are the original hosts of the tournament, which is scheduled to be held from February 19 to March 9, 2025.
The Men in Blue have not played a single match in Pakistan since 2006, owing to political tensions between the nations. The Indian team has since then faced Pakistan on grounds outside the country – with UAE often times being the ideal choice.
So, matches for the tournament will be played in Pakistan and Dubai, giving residents an opportunity to enjoy all of India's matches in the city.
Here are the fixtures for ICC Champions Trophy 2025:
Group A - Pakistan, India, New Zealand, Bangladesh
Group B - South Africa, Australia, Afghanistan, England
|Date
|Match
|Location
|February 19
|Pakistan vs New Zealand
|Karachi, Pakistan
|February 20
|Bangladesh vs India
|Dubai
|February 21
|Afghanistan vs South Africa
|Karachi, Pakistan
|February 22
|Australia vs England
|Lahore, Pakistan
|February 23
|India vs Pakistan
|Dubai
|February 24
|Bangladesh vs New Zealand
|Rawalpindi, Pakistan
|February 25
|Australia vs South Africa
|Rawalpindi, Pakistan
|February 26
|Afghanistan vs England
|Lahore, Pakistan
|February 27
|Pakistan vs Bangladesh
|Rawalpindi, Pakistan
|February 28
|Afghanistan vs Australia
|Lahore, Pakistan
|March 1
|South Africa vs England
|Karachi, Pakistan
|March 2
|New Zealand vs India
|Dubai
|March 4
|Semi-final 1
|Dubai
|March 5
|Semi-final 2
|Lahore, Pakistan
|March 9
|Final
|Lahore, Pakistan (unless India qualify, then it will be played in Dubai)
|March 10
|Reserve Day
