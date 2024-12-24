Tue, Dec 24, 2024 | Jumada al-Aakhirah 23, 1446 | DXB ktweather icon0°C

India vs Pakistan in Dubai: When is upcoming match? Full ICC Champions Trophy schedule

Published: Tue 24 Dec 2024, 6:46 PM

Updated: Tue 24 Dec 2024, 6:49 PM

Cricket fanatics in Dubai, rejoice! You will be able to witness cricket rivals go head-to-head in the city very soon.

The Indian Cricket Team is set to face New Zealand, Bangladesh and Pakistan in the group stage of the ICC Champions Trophy. Pakistan are the original hosts of the tournament, which is scheduled to be held from February 19 to March 9, 2025.


The Men in Blue have not played a single match in Pakistan since 2006, owing to political tensions between the nations. The Indian team has since then faced Pakistan on grounds outside the country – with UAE often times being the ideal choice.

So, matches for the tournament will be played in Pakistan and Dubai, giving residents an opportunity to enjoy all of India's matches in the city.

Here are the fixtures for ICC Champions Trophy 2025:

Groups:

Group A - Pakistan, India, New Zealand, Bangladesh

Group B - South Africa, Australia, Afghanistan, England

Champions Trophy Schedule:

DateMatchLocation
February 19Pakistan vs New ZealandKarachi, Pakistan
February 20Bangladesh vs IndiaDubai
February 21Afghanistan vs South AfricaKarachi, Pakistan
February 22Australia vs EnglandLahore, Pakistan
February 23India vs PakistanDubai
February 24Bangladesh vs New Zealand Rawalpindi, Pakistan
February 25Australia vs South AfricaRawalpindi, Pakistan
February 26Afghanistan vs EnglandLahore, Pakistan
February 27Pakistan vs BangladeshRawalpindi, Pakistan
February 28Afghanistan vs AustraliaLahore, Pakistan
March 1South Africa vs EnglandKarachi, Pakistan
March 2New Zealand vs IndiaDubai
March 4Semi-final 1Dubai
March 5Semi-final 2Lahore, Pakistan
March 9FinalLahore, Pakistan (unless India qualify, then it will be played in Dubai)
March 10Reserve Day

