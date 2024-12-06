India vs Australia: Rohit men's bundled out for 180 as Starc takes six wickets

Australia's Mitchell Starc. Photo Reuters

Mitchell Starc was a menace with the pink ball and claimed a career-best six for 48 as Australia bundled out India for 180 inside two sessions of the day-night second Test in Adelaide on Friday.

The hosts finished day one on 86-1, looking on course for a first-innings lead as they seek to bounce back in the five-Test series.

Opener Nathan McSweeney was batting on 38 with Marnus Labuschagne on 20 at the other end.

Earlier, armed with the brand new pink ball, Starc set the tone by dismissing Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal lbw with the first ball of the match.

The left-arm quick let out a roar that showed how much Australia prized the wicket of the dangerous Jaiswal, who smashed a rapid 161 in the series opener in Perth.

Shubman Gill (31), who missed the Perth Test with a thumb injury, played a couple of gorgeous drives but KL Rahul, at the other end, retreated into a defensive shell.

Retained as an opener after his patient half-century in Perth, Rahul needed 21 balls to get off the mark and got two reprieves in Scott Boland's first over.

Boland, replacing an injured Josh Hazlewood, first had Rahul caught-behind off a no-ball and suffered more agony four balls later when Usman Khawaja spilled an edge from the batter at first slip.

Starc returned to end the 69-run stand when Rahul (37) guided the ball to McSweeney at gully, looking in two minds whether to play or leave.

In his next over, Starc dismissed Virat Kohli for seven in similar fashion with the batter, who struck a hundred in Perth, attempting to withdraw his bat when it was too late.

Boland cut short Gill's fluent knock by trapping him lbw in the penultimate over before the dinner break.

India kept losing wickets when play resumed.

Rohit, who missed India's victory in Perth and batted in the middle order, was trapped lbw for three by Boland, while Rishabh Pant (21) was done in by the extra bounce generated by Australia captain Pat Cummins.

Starc dismissed Ravichandran Ashwin for 22 and bowled Harshit Rana in the same over to complete his five-wicket haul.